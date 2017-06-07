Monday, July 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/tao-lin-historical-recordings/
Pianist Tao Lin will share recorded historical artifacts which give a tangible appreciation of a direct connection to the past, as well as a window into the ways performing styles and personalities have evolved over time.
Free Event
