Tao Lin: Historical Recordings

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 9:20 a.m.

Monday, July 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/tao-lin-historical-recordings/

Pianist Tao Lin will share recorded historical artifacts which give a tangible appreciation of a direct connection to the past, as well as a window into the ways performing styles and personalities have evolved over time.

Free Event

