TAMING OF THE SHREW by William Shakespeare (theatre)

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

Shakespeare’s zany comedy of the sexes. Katherina is an unwilling participant in the relationship with Petruchio, but wait to see various psychological techniques he uses to make her into the bride of his dreams. Directed by John Willey.

