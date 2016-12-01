TAMING OF THE SHREW by William Shakespeare (theatre)

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 1:42 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

May 5-6, 12-13 at 7pm; May 7 and 13, 2016 at 2pm. $12 advance/$15 door

Shakespeare’s zany comedy of the sexes. Katherina is an unwilling participant in the relationship with Petruchio, but wait to see various psychological techniques he uses to make her into the bride of his dreams. Directed by John Willey.

