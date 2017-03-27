TAMC’s Survivor Aroostook Healthcare Career Exploration Summer Camp is taking applications

Aroostook County – Through the month of March, representatives from TAMC’s Survivor Aroostook summer program are visiting area 8th grade classes to encourage participation in the one-of-a-kind opportunity. This year’s camp will take place at Northern Maine Community College from June 19 to 22. The week long adventure of discovery, innovation, and exploration, with a healthcare twist, is designed to introduce area youth to possible careers in healthcare.

Survivor Aroostook, now in its fifteenth year, connects area incoming high school students, ages 13 and 14, with local medical professionals in a hands-on, supportive environment. The camp provides participants the opportunity to discover a variety of occupations during a week of teambuilding, exploration, and fun. Just like in the reality television show Survivor, campers are grouped in various tribes and must work together, throughout the week, competing in a variety of team activities such as wheelchair racing, scavenger hunt, and team obstacle course.

Campers take part in a variety of exercises and challenges that allow them to understand what working within the healthcare industry is like. During the week campers are introduced to as many as nineteen different healthcare careers by way of hands-on investigation, such as learning how to suture a wound or cast a broken limb. Campers will also receive a lesson in the important role that compassion plays in healthcare as they have the opportunity to experience what is like to be an actual patient in need of care.

Applications from students are due by April 3rd and the selection process will take place the following week. Only 60 students will be chosen. A brochure containing an application is available for download at www.tamc.org.

Putting on an important program such as this wouldn’t be possible without support from within the community. In the past, Survivor Aroostook has been fortunate to receive financial and other support from generous donors and sponsors. If you are interested in helping to support the camp or in making a donation to provide a scholarship for a camper, please contact Lynn Turnbull at (207) 768-4300.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →