TAMC to hold information session on April 20 for upcoming Living Well for Better Health program

Aroostook County – Adults in the community who have any kind of ongoing health condition are invited to an informational session at The Aroostook Medical Center on Thursday, April 20, from 4:00-5:30 p.m. to learn more about an upcoming free six-session series, Living Well for Better Health.

“We are excited to be able to offer the Living Well for Better Health program locally,” said Karen Enman, BSN, MSN, the lead for inpatient care coordination at TAMC and one of the instructors for the course. “We think this will provide invaluable support for the many people in our community who are dealing with at least one ongoing health condition.” Enman and co-instructor Ruth Hanson, RN, the preventative care coordinator at TAMC, have both been certified by Spectrum Generations to teach this Stanford University Chronic Disease Self-Management Program.

Living Well for Better Health is an interactive workshop series held for 2 ½ hours, once a week, for six weeks. Adults with any kind of health condition such as diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression, weight concerns, or any other ongoing health problem attend together. Family members or friends are encouraged to attend as well.

The informational session which TAMC is offering on April 20 will serve as a “Class Zero” for the program. Those who come to the session are not committing to attend the full six-week course. Rather it is an opportunity for them to learn more about the program and how it can help them find new ways to handle a number of issues that may be a problem for them due to their health, from how they feel and managing stress to setting goals and talking to their doctor.

“In addition to learning more about how this program can help them, those who come to Class Zero will learn more about the specific details of the Living Well for Better Health program which begins in May at TAMC. We can also help them fill out the application for the series and answer questions,” explained Enman.

The Class Zero informational session will be held in the McCain Conference Room on the second floor of the East Annex at TAMC’s A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital. Anyone who is not able to attend this session but wants to learn more about the free six-session Living Well for Better Health workshop can contact Karen Enman at 768-4096.

