TAMC teams with Maine Agri-Women to host County Women’s Health Conference on April 8

Aroostook County – TAMC has once again teamed with Maine Agri-Women (MAW) to offer a free community program designed to educate and bring awareness to women’s issues. The second annual County Women’s Health Conference will be held at the conference center at TAMC’s A.R. Gould Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

The conference provides the opportunity to learn more about key issues related to women’s health and general wellbeing, and to meet with professionals to ask questions.

“This conference is geared to all women, all ages, from all walks of life,” said Jamie Guerrette, community health specialist at TAMC. “We have found a great partnership with the Maine Agri-Women and we’re so excited to be able to work together on this project.”

The keynote presentation will feature a panel discussion on the topic of opioid abuse. Panelists will include Lieutenant Brian Harris from the Maine State Police, Peter McCorison from AMHC, John Thyng PA-C from TAMC, and Roxanne Burt, a recovering addict from within our community.

Burt’s story is an example of several area agencies working in unison to help someone get back on their feet. Working her way up from a very low place in her life makes Roxanne an inspiration to others who might need help but are afraid to seek it out.

“It’s out there, you just need to want it,” said Burt. “It’s a better life.”

Lucy Richard, CNM, WHNP from TAMC’s Women’s Health Center and Mary Hamilton, CNM from TAMC’s OB/GYN & Midwifery Services will talk about ways to stay healthy no matter what your age. Diabetes Nurse Educator Christine O’Meara, BSN, RN will discuss diabetes prevention and care, and Dr. Wendy Boucher, an orthopedic surgeon from TAMC Orthopedics Services, will cover shoulder problems and how to treat them.

“We are very proud to be a co-sponsor of this event,” said Pam Townsend, president of Maine Agri-Women. “We are partnering with TAMC because we believe that women’s health is a very important topic. We as women are always busy making sure that everyone else in the family is taken care of and often neglect our own wellbeing.”

A County-style brunch will be offered, including ployes, a yogurt bar, and special product from Penobscot McCrum, among other food items. Also included in the conference will be educational displays, door prizes and giveaways.

“The event is free; however, preregistration is required since space is limited. It is sure to fill up fast, so women should register right away,” explained Guerrette.

For information or to register for the Women’s Health Conference visit www.tamc.org or call the registration line at 207-768-4033.

