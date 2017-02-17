TAMC sponsors winter events during school vacation week

Aroostook County – When you hear the word “snow day” it’s music to the ears of many winter enthusiasts in Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. TAMC is staying true to the mission of its Fit & Fun Series by helping to sponsor several winter events during February school vacation that are low cost and also encourage residents to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“We are committed to helping people in our community be healthier. It’s a win-win for parents during school vacation,” said Jamie Guerrette, community health specialist at TAMC. “These are events that are a ton of fun and will keep kids busy and active. It’s like a full week of snow days!”

All three local ski areas have activities for kids and families to take advantage of over the February vacation.

“We’re happy to support efforts at Bigrock, Quoggy Jo and Nordic,” said Guerrette. “As you know skiing is a fantastic way to stay fit and have fun at the same time.”

Quoggy Jo Ski Area will be featuring everything from fireworks, a bonfire, and movie night to the Quoggy Jo Olympics. They will be open daily during school vacation from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and the lift reopens again from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday for night skiing. Free youth ski lessons will be held daily courtesy of TAMC. You can find more information on the Quoggy Jo Facebook page.

There will be a free adult novice cross country ski night at the Nordic Heritage Sports Center in Presque Isle on Tuesday night from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Free lessons will be provided, and free rentals will be available. The ongoing free Saturday youth ski lessons, sponsored by TAMC, will also be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to noon with instructor Paul Lamoreau.

Bigrock Mountain has featured discounted skiing on Wednesdays for a number of years now, sponsored by area businesses. Originally billed as ‘Free Ski Corporate Night,’ the event has progressed into something that lasts most of the day, and TAMC is proud to be a season long sponsor.

“We’ve approached local businesses and some have come to us and they’ve all been very supportive,” said Travis Kearney, director of operations at Bigrock Mountain. “It’s now called Wicked Cheap Wednesday. It used to be a night skiing event only, but now the discounted rates go into effect at noon to accommodate the demand for more time on the mountain.”

Wicked Cheap Wednesday allows skiers and snowboarders to purchase lift tickets for only five dollars. Rental equipment is also available at a discounted rate of ten dollars.

Wednesday, February 22, is TAMC Day at Bigrock. In addition to the discounted lift tickets and rentals for Wicked Cheap Wednesday, that evening TAMC employees will be on hand with free hot cocoa. For more information about Wicked Cheap Wednesday or Bigrock visit their website at www.bigrockmaine.com.

TAMC is also one of the sponsors of the Winter Family Fun Day taking place at Aroostook State Park from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. The day features a sliding hill, snowmobile tote rides, hot dogs and hot drinks, a wildlife display, a bonfire and even a visit with Smokey the Bear. Free equipment for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing will be on loan. Activities are free with park admission, which is only $1.50 for ages 12 an up, with those under 12 and over 65 free.

To wrap up vacation week, TAMC will sponsor its second free skating event this year.

“We held our first Free Skate of the year at The Forum on January 29th and it was a lot of fun,” said Guerrette. “The most exciting part was that there were a lot of first time skaters who came with their families. They’d never even been to The Forum before, and I think they might be hooked.”

Chris Beaulieu, director of the Presque Isle Recreation Department, said that any partnership that allows for more people getting out and staying active is a worthy one.

“We are so pleased with the turnout to these events. It’s great to see whole families out on the ice and having fun,” said Beaulieu.

TAMC’s second Free Skate Day at The Forum takes place on Sunday, February 26, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Skating is free, as are the skate rentals. The snack bar will be open. There is a maximum capacity of 200 skaters on the ice at one time. That doesn’t include those who just come to watch, and skating spots typically continue to open up through the afternoon as young or inexperience skaters reach their limits.

A full listing of activities for the winter edition of Fit & Fun can be found by going to the TAMC website at www.tamc.org. Organizations that would like to add an event to the Fit & Fun schedule can do so by contacting Guerrette at jguerrette@tamc.org or (207) 768-4008.

TAMC’s ultimate goal for the Fit & Fun series is to help decrease both childhood obesity and the number of adults with cardiovascular disease risk factors.

