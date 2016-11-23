TAMC recognized for quality and safety

Aroostook County – The Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle has recently been recognized for both safety and quality of care by national organizations. This fall TAMC earned an “A” for safety from Leapfrog, 4 stars for quality from CMS and Best Performer and Exceeding Quality Awards from Avatar for 2016.

While TAMC is proud of these recognitions, it is what these awards represent that truly matters, according to Dr. Jay Reynolds, chief medical officer at TAMC.

“While it is nice to get recognized for the great work we do, the real reward is in knowing we put our patients’ well-being first,” said Reynolds.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their second “Star Rating” scorecard, which rates hospitals across the country on quality measures on a scale of one (poor) to five (excellent) stars. This transition to a star rating system by CMS went into effect in July of this year. TAMC earned four stars, the highest rating of any Maine hospital, both in July and now again in CMS’ October report.

The star rating takes 64 existing quality measures and summarizes these measures into a unified rating. The hospital quality measures involved in the rating include those involving process of care, outcomes of care, patient experience, patient safety and value.

Nationwide, only about two percent of hospitals earned a distinction of a 5 star, and none of those were in Maine. However, nearly half of Maine hospitals (16 out of 33) were given a 4 star rating, including TAMC, Northern Maine Medical Center and Houlton Regional Hospital in Aroostook County.

“It speaks volumes about the quality of healthcare in Maine that we are more than double the national average for four and five stars combined,” said Reynolds. “While nationwide, 23% earned a 4 or a 5 star rating, in Maine 48% of hospitals have that distinction.”

Also releasing their newest scorecard, or in this case grade card, in late October was The Leapfrog Group. This national organization assigns A, B, C, D and F letter grades to 2,633 U.S. hospitals bi-annually. This grading system is based on 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data and represents a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. TAMC once again earned an “A” grade, one of 844 hospitals nationwide to do so.

“The Leapfrog Hospital Survey is the nation’s gold standard in evaluating hospital performance on quality, safety and resource use,” said Roland Joy, MSN, BSBA, RN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “By using national performance measures over a broad spectrum of hospital services, processes and structures, it not only helps patients make informed decisions, but helps hospitals as well. It is a way for us to benchmark progress in safety, quality and efficiency of care.”

Additionally, the Presque Isle hospital was recently recognized for quality of patient care by Avatar Solutions, which measures and compares hospital safety and patient satisfaction based on patient, employee, and physician surveys. TAMC received both a Best Overall Performer Award and Exceeding Expectations Award for 2016.

The Best Overall Performer Award is presented to the top facilities in Avatar’s national database with the highest overall combined score for Inpatient, Outpatient, Emergency Department, and Ambulatory Surgery. This award recognizes high performing facilities that demonstrate consistency of experiences by patient type throughout the organization. The Exceeding Patient Expectations Award is presented to healthcare organizations that deliver care beyond what is expected by patients in a number of areas including quality of care and reliability.

“These awards speak volumes for the great work that happens across our organization every day. It is to the credit of the entire team who strives to deliver the best, patient-centered care possible,” said Joy. “For those of us who work in healthcare, these are the honors that matter most, because they reflect the views of the people who entrust us with their lives and their health and well-being every day.”

