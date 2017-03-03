TAMC partners with UMPI for March 27 Healthy Aging Event

Aroostook County – TAMC and the University of Maine at Presque Isle will partner to host this month’s Community Lunch and Learn/Healthy Aging Luncheon on Monday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Campus Center. The keynote presenter for the event will be Anthony Briscoe, TAMC speech/language pathologist lead, who will discuss problems with swallowing as a person ages.

The March event is a collaboration between TAMC’s Senior Connection Program, which hosts the monthly luncheons, and UMPI’s SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education), a program that serves local residents over 50 and believes in “learning for life.”

Anthony Briscoe, EdS, CCC/SLP has over three decades of experience in speech/language pathology. Prior to joining the staff at TAMC, he was in private practice in The County for 23 years.

UMPI’s SAGE is one of 17 senior colleges in the Maine Senior College Network, and one of two senior colleges north of Bangor. The program provides an opportunity for lifelong learners to expand their knowledge in the company of people with both shared and different perspectives. SAGE brings members together in a relaxed, non-competitive atmosphere to discover new things about the world and about themselves.

TAMC’s Senior Connection is a special program for older adults who want to learn, save money, stay informed, and be healthy. The program offers regular Healthy Aging Luncheons, discounts at the cafeteria at TAMC’s A. R. Gould Memorial Hospital, free health screenings, and more. There is no charge to be a part of the program and membership is open to any senior living in Aroostook County.

The March 27 program at UMPI’s Campus Center will feature a fun atmosphere with music beginning at 10:00 a.m. Staff from Crown Emergency Care will also be on hand prior to the lunch to provide blood pressure screenings for attendees.

The upcoming TAMC/UMPI Community Lunch and Learn/Healthy Aging Luncheon is open to the public. Cost for the meal is $10 per person. Members enrolled in TAMC’s Senior Connection or UMPI’s SAGE program only pay $5. On-site registrations are welcome. The public is asked to park in the Center for Innovative Learning (CIL) parking lot.

For more information about TAMC’s Senior Connection Program, the upcoming event, or to reserve a seat, call (207) 768-4171. For more information on UMPI’s SAGE Program, contact Penny Kern at 207-200-6311. To view SAGE course offerings, visit www.umpi.edu/sage.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →