TAMC Announces October & November Births

Aroostook County – TAMC welcomed the following “Special Deliveries” born at AR Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle during the month of October and November, 2016.

BRABANT – A Girl, Macy Dawn Brabant, born October 13, to Autumn Beaulieu and Luke Brabant of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Kallie Lynds and Brad Beaulieu of Monticello. Paternal Grandparents are Lynne and Paul Brabant of Chapman.

CREAMEANS – A Girl, Chloe Jade Creameans, born October 26, to Kaitlyn and Jesse Creameans of Easton. Maternal Grandparents are Teena and Tony Stevens of Easton.

HARBISON – A Boy, Malon James Harbison, born October 15, to Kaylea and Jon Harbison of Hodgdon. Maternal Grandparents are Kathy and Keith Collier of Smyrna. Paternal Grandparents are Mary and David Harbison of Houlton.

HICKEY- A Girl, Kenzie Leigh Hickey, born October 16, to Stacy and Benjamin Hickey of Easton. Maternal Grandparents are Lorraine and Roger Wilcox of Westfield. Paternal Grandparents are Pam and Athill Hickey of Easton.

HOPKINS – A Boy, Nicholas Matthew Hopkins, born November 25, to Chelsea and Matthew Hopkins of Easton. Maternal Grandparents are Brian and Lynn Flewelling of Easton and Jonathan and Sheila Carbone of Southington, CT. Paternal Grandparents are Lee and Vicki Saucier of Easton and Dave and Charlotte Hopkins of Easton.

HORST – A Girl, Keziah Raine Horst, born October 26, to Melanie and Gregory Horst of New Canada.

HOWLETT- A Girl, Isabella Rose Howlett, born October 20, to Lisa-Marie and Aaron Howlett of Blaine. Maternal Grandparents are Marla and Eric Mean of Blaine. Paternal Grandparents are Amy and Paul Howlett of Blaine.

LAYTON- A Girl, Arilynn Moone Layton, born October 19, to Kristie Raymond and Tim Layton of Easton.

LOVELY – A Girl, Emma Hazel Lovely, born October 23, to Kacie Getchell and Brandon Lovely of Mapleton. Maternal Grandparents are Kim Finnemore of Easton and Fred Getchell of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Wendy Lovely of Mapleton and Ervin Brown of Tennessee.

MCLAUGHLIN- A Boy and Girl, Dawson Roger and Delilah Love McLaughlin, born October 24, to Gaila Allan and Dustin McLaughlin of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Sheila and Gailen Allan of Glassville, New Brunswick. Paternal Grandparents are Sharon and Parker McLaughlin of Presque Isle.

MOORE- A Boy, Sebastian Daniel Moore, born October 10, to Heaven Sexton and Jacob Moore of Castle Hill. Maternal Grandparents are Brenda and Tracy Ellis of Castle Hill. Paternal Grandparents are Robert Moore of Kentuky and the late Shannon Moore.

ROONEY- A Girl, Elizabeth Marie Rooney, born November 8, to Destin and Seth Rooney of Easton. Maternal Grandparents are Ellie and Dennis Larrabee of Mars Hill. Paternal Grandparents are Deborah and Donald Rooney of Presque Isle.

STANLEY – A Girl, Charlotte Fowler Stanley, born November 6, to Megan and Mark Stanley of Castle Hill. Maternal Grandparents are Theresa and Richard Fowler of Mapleton. Paternal Grandparents are Ellen and Chris Stanley of New Sharon.

TOMASIK-JENKS- A Girl, Sagan Tomasik-Jenks, born October 20, to Melissa Jenks and Karl Tomasik of Bridgewater. Maternal Grandparents are Lois and Paul Jenks of Maecherim, Thailand. Paternal Grandparents are Sally Tomasik of Marion, MA and Samel Tomasik of Wareham, MA.

TUCK- A Girl, Emelaine Donata Tuck, born October 16, to Rodelyn and Gary Tuck II of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Clarita and Rodulfo Aragon of the Philippines. Patenral Grandparenst are Jane and Gary Tuck I of Fort Fairfield.

