TAMC Announces January Births

Aroostook County – TAMC welcomed the following “Special Deliveries” born at AR Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle during the month of January, 2017.

BONVILLE – A Boy, Grant Michael Bonville, born January 2, to Leslie and Geary Bonville of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Kelly and Steve Burtt of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Nora and Stan Bonville of Presque Isle.

CASTLE – A Boy, Carson Shawn Castle, born January 24, to Courtney and Daniel Castle of Hodgdon. Maternal Grandparents are Shannon and Shawn Lyford of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Kelly and Ben Jackson of Nashville Plantation and Edward Castle of Marysville, Ohio.

CHARTIER – A Boy, Conner James Chartier, born January 25, to Natasha and Adam Chartier of Caribou. Maternal Grandparents are Tina Tompkins of Mapleton and George Tompkins of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Lorie and James Chartier of Caribou.

CORMIER – A Boy, Emmett Theodore Cormier, born January 14, to Sarah Perry and Lance Cormier of Van Buren. Paternal Grandparents are Diane and Larry Cormier of Van Buren.

DOYLE – A Girl, Maliya Faith Doyle, born January 17, to Danielle Begin and Levi Landry of Houlton. Maternal Grandparents are Donna Barton of Linneus and Robert Doyle, Jr. of Litchfield, CT. Paternal Grandmother is Michele Cote-Bishop of Smyrna.

EAGLES – A Girl, Chloe Michelle Eagles, born January 14, to Michelle and Ryan Eagles of Fort Fairfield. Maternal Grandparents are Lynn and Michael Tarbox of Caribou. Paternal Grandparents are Cheryl and Tom Eagles of Plaster Rock, NB.

LARRABEE – A Girl, Kensleigh Dawn Larrabee, born January 4, to Dawn and Kyle Larrabee of Blaine. Maternal Grandparents are Vicki and Keith Michaud of Chapman. Paternal Grandparents are Ellie and Dennis Larrabee of Mars Hill.

LENTO – A Boy, Malakai Edison Lento, born January 8, to Katie and Evan Lento of Mars Hill. Maternal Grandparents are Janet and Alan Sargent of Bridgewater. Paternal Grandparents are Patti Lento of Caribou and Mike Lento of Blaine.

PERRY – A Girl, Qwynn Rubee Perry, born January 17, to April Archer and Andrew Perry of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Joanne and Gregory McMann of Fort Fairfield. Paternal Grandparents are Debra and Ron Maxwell of Bangor.

SHELDON – A Boy and Girl, Orion Victor and Rayna Jay Sheldon, born January 30, to Amanda and Robert Sheldon of Caribou. Maternal Grandmother is Gloria Boykin of Caribou. Paternal Grandmother is Penny Sheldon-Day of Rumford.

WOODWORTH – A Boy, Chance Ronald Irvin Woodworth, born January 30, to Desray Brewer and Justin Woodworth of Blaine. Maternal Grandparents are Kristie Brewer of Woodland and Stephen Levesque of Mars Hill. Paternal Grandparents are Kimberlee and Steve Woodworth of Blaine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →