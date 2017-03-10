TAMC Announces February Births

Aroostook County – TAMC welcomed the following “Special Deliveries” born at AR Gould Memorial Hospital in Presque Isle during the month of February, 2017.

CRANE – A Boy, Carter David Crane, born February 16, to Amanda and Patrick Crane of Houlton.

CYR – A Boy, Elijah Alan Cyr, born February 13, to Tabitha Gordon and Mark Cyr Jr. of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Allison Moreau and David Gordon, both of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Heidi Cyr of E-Plantation and Mark Cyr Sr. of Chapman.

CYR – A Boy, Samuel Patrick Cyr, born February 22, to Emily Lee and Jacob Cyr of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Christine and Patrick McLaughlin of Haynesville. Paternal Grandparents are Jackie Corser and Terry Cyr, both of Presque Isle.

DAY – A Boy, Elliott Edwin Day, born February 3, to Emily and Brian Day of Presque Isle.

EMMERT – A Boy, Jaxon Timothy Emmert, born February 14, to Jolie and Timothy Emmert of Mars Hill. Maternal Grandparents are Jill Lunney of Mars Hill and Danny Antworth of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are Jo and Tom Emmert of Caribou.

HARRIS – A Girl, Fiona Grace Harris, born February 17, to Dakotta and Gerald Harris III of Ashland. Maternal Grandparents are Karen and Keith Flint of Ashland. Paternal Grandmother is Anna Harris of Presque Isle.

HELSTROM – A Boy, Elliott Michael Helstrom, born February 22, to Caitlin and Christopher Helstrom of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Cindi and Mike Wallace of Brunswick. Paternal Grandparents are Ellen and Sterling Helstrom of Presque Isle.

HUCKINS – A Boy, Nason Lawrence Huckins, born February 28, to Erin and Lawrence Huckins III of Caribou. Maternal Grandparents are Darlene and Brian Ewing of Caribou and Clifford and Amy Caldwell of Presque Isle. Paternal Grandparents are St. Jean Marie Walker of Dunseith, ND and Tina and Lawrence Huckins Jr. of Limestone.

HUNTER – A Boy, Adam Joseph Hunter, born February 13, to Laura and Daren Hunter of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Judy Cleave of Presque Isle and Eugene and Katherine Cronin of Swartz Creek, MI. Paternal Grandparents are Elaine and Terry Hunter of Ashland.

JONES-MCCLUSKEY – A Girl, Katianna Marie Jones-McCluskey, born February 23, to Skyler Jones of Monticello and Tyler McCluskey of Smyrna. Maternal Grandparents are Joanne Jones-Carmichael of Monticello and Beecher Collins of Linneus. Paternal Grandparents are Janice and Michael McCluskey of Smyrna.

LABRANCHE – A Girl, Ariella Mae LaBranche, born February 26, to Heather and Chris LaBranche of Presque Isle.

LITTLE – A Boy, Coltyn James Mark Little, born February 3, to Katie and Roy Little of Presque Isle.

OSGOOD – A Girl, Iris Leigh Osgood, born February 6, to Brooke Austin and Michael Osgood of Fort Fairfield.

THERIAULT – A Girl, Harper Marie Theriault, born February 17, to Brielle Boutilier and Cory Theriault of Presque Isle. Maternal Grandparents are Laurie and Lindsay Boutilier of Houlton. Paternal Grandparents are Heather and Phil Berry of Presque Isle.

TURCOTTE – A Boy, Samuel Wilder Turcotte, born February 4, to Stephanie Rice and Dave Turcotte of Easton.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →