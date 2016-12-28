Talk on researching roots at Penobscot County Genealogical Society meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Family History Center, 639 Grandview Ave., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A talk given by Lainie Hill will be “Researching Roots — Amazing Discovery: a Story of Discrimination and Redemption” at the monthly Penobscot County Genealogical Society meeting to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Relief Society Room of the Bangor Family History Center, 639 Grandview Ave. The public is welcome. For questions, contact Elizabeth Stevens at esteve@bpl.lib.me.us.

