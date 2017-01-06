Talk on HMS Halifax, British vessel shipwrecked off Foster Island

Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 12:27 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Emergency Management Room, 28 Center St., Machias, Maine

MACHIAS, Maine — A meeting of Washington County Historical and Genealogical Society will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Emergency Management Room, 28 Center St.

Speaker for the afternoon will be Nate Beal who will tell the story of the HMS Halifax, a British vessel that was shipwrecked off Foster Island in February 1775, and the role it played in June 1775 in the Battle of Machias.

