Talk on healthcare in United States vs. Israel at Bangor synagogue

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Beth Israel Synagogue, 144 York St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Dr. Shira Fischer will give a talk via SKYPE on “Healthcare in Israel and the United States: What We Can Learn from Each Other,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Beth Israel Synagogue, 144 York St.

Dr Fischer is an associate physician researcher at the RAND Corp. She earned her B.A. in biochemical sciences from Harvard College, an M.D. and Ph. D. in clinical and population health research from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and an M.M.Sc. in clinical informatics from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Fischer lived in Israel for two years, once as part of the Young Judea Year Course Program and again as a Dorot Fellow in Israel. She now spends part of each summer in Israel with her family. This event is free and open to the public.

JCEA sponsored this event.

