Talk by Glen Libby and Antonia Small on book ‘Caught’ on fishing community

Posted June 28, 2017, at 12 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Marine Museum Visitor Center, 2 Church St., Searsport, Maine

SEARSPORT, Maine — Book Talk with Glen Libby and Antonia Small on the book “Caught” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Penobscot Marine Museum Visitor Center, 2 Church St. Caught is an account of the beauty, fragility and profound change that characterizes fishing, fishing families, and the communities who depend on them in the twenty-first century. Based in the tiny village of Port Clyde, Maine, but reaching globally, Caught chronicles the struggle to transform a way of life for all who depend on our planet’s bounty. Free.

