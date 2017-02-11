Talk by Cas Mudde on the Transformation of the Radical Right

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-581-1797

Political scientist Cas Mudde will present a talk, “From the Margin to the Mainstream: The Transformation of the Radical Right,” on Thursday, February 16, 6:00 p.m., at the Bangor Public Library.

Cas Mudde’s research focuses on issues of extremism and democracy, and explores how liberal democracies can defend themselves against political extremism without undermining their own core values.

Co-sponsors: the Bangor Public Library, the Maine League of Women Voters, the University of Maine Departments of Sociology & Political Science,

and the Scholars Strategy Network.

FMI, contact Amy Fried , at 207.581.1797, or at amyfried@maine.edu.

