Talk by Cas Mudde on the Transformation of the Radical Right

By Valerie Carter
Posted Feb. 11, 2017, at 11:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-581-1797

Political scientist Cas Mudde will present a talk, “From the Margin to the Mainstream: The Transformation of the Radical Right,” on Thursday, February 16, 6:00 p.m., at the Bangor Public Library.

Cas Mudde’s research focuses on issues of extremism and democracy, and explores how liberal democracies can defend themselves against political extremism without undermining their own core values.

Co-sponsors: the Bangor Public Library, the Maine League of Women Voters, the University of Maine Departments of Sociology & Political Science,

and the Scholars Strategy Network.

FMI, contact Amy Fried , at 207.581.1797, or at amyfried@maine.edu.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Major noreaster to bring blizzard to coastal MaineMajor noreaster to bring blizzard to coastal Maine
  2. More snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the weekMore snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the week
  3. Two shot by police in Vassalboro incident
  4. Maine man reacts to winning $500K on History Channel survival showMaine man reacts to winning $500K on History Channel survival show
  5. LePage urges Maine utility regulators to resign over solar decisionLePage urges Maine utility regulators to resign over solar decision

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs