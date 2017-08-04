Community

Talk and Slideshow with Linda Robinson: “Motherhood in Malawi: Stories from a Peace Corps Midwife”

By Melinda Rice
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 4:58 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Linda Robinson, a certified nurse midwife, has spent the past year living and working in Malawi, Africa as she teaches midwifery at Kamuzu College of Nursing. She will be talking about her time in the country, along with the organization that she works for, at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.

Robinson is part of the Global Health Service Partnership, a partnership between SEED Global Health and Peace Corps. This organization sends midwives, nurses, and doctors to teach in five countries in Africa to train medical professionals in their national setting, utilizing available resources. Robinson will be returning to Malawi in November to teach for a second year.

For more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for saleStephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for sale
  2. Abandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in historyAbandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in history
  3. LePage fires back at George MitchellLePage fires back at George Mitchell
  4. Woman killed, man injured in Etna crash
  5. Maine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them workMaine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them work