Taking Root Plant Sale on May 27 to benefit Tom Settlemire Community Garden

By Lee Cataldo
Posted May 08, 2017, at 10:34 a.m.

Support the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Tom Settlemire Community Garden with purchases from the annual Taking Root Plant Sale. Local gardeners have donated a fabulous array of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, and vegetable seedlings for your garden. Volunteers will deliver expert gardening advice. Baked goods are available. All proceeds support the Community Garden’s programs.

More information at: http://www.btlt.org/events/plant-sale-2016/or plantsale@btlt.org

