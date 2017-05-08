Taking Root Plant Sale on May 27 to benefit Tom Settlemire Community Garden

Saturday, May 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Masons Hall, 65 Baribeau Dr, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: (207) 729-7694; btlt.org/events/plant-sale-2016
Who: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust
What: Taking Root Plant Sale
When: Saturday, May 27 9:00am – 2:00pm
Where: 65 Baribeau Dr, Masons Lodge, Brunswick, ME 04011
Support the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Tom Settlemire Community Garden with purchases from the annual Taking Root Plant Sale. Local gardeners have donated a fabulous array of annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, and vegetable seedlings for your garden. Volunteers will deliver expert gardening advice. Baked goods are available. All proceeds support the Community Garden’s programs.
More information at: http://www.btlt.org/events/plant-sale-2016/or plantsale@btlt.org
