Taking Falafel to a Fourth of July Picnic: A Story of a Refugee

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 2:42 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/taking-falafel-to-a-fourth-of-july-picnic-a-story-of-a-refugee-december-20/

The Camden Conference hosts writer and educator Reza Jalali, who will share his experience of coming to Maine from Iran, being awed by the sights and sounds of a new country, shocked by the cultural differences, but determined to begin a new life to replace the one he lost to revolution and war.

