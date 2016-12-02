Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/taking-falafel-to-a-fourth-of-july-picnic-a-story-of-a-refugee-december-20/

The Camden Conference hosts writer and educator Reza Jalali, who will share his experience of coming to Maine from Iran, being awed by the sights and sounds of a new country, shocked by the cultural differences, but determined to begin a new life to replace the one he lost to revolution and war.

