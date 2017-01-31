Take Your Child to the Library Day at the Winslow Public Library

By Samantha Cote,
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Join us for a celebration of all things library on Take Your Child to the Library Day!

 Between 10 and 12, there will be crafts, spontaneous Story times, trivia, dancing, music and games! It’s a great time to see what’s happening at the library and how much fun we have here. We can’t wait to see you!

We will also be participating in Disney Reads Day Shelfie Challenge. That’s a selfie in front of a bookshelf. For every picture posted with the hashtag #magicofstorytelling to social media, Disney will donate a book to a child in need through the charity First Book. Ask Ms. Sam for more information.

