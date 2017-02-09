Take Your Child to the Library Day at the Lincoln Memorial Library

By LInda Morrill
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 1:49 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine

For more information: 207-794-2765

We invite families to join in our celebration of “Love Your Library Month”. This Saturday, February 11th, the library will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Sandy Michaud, will be holding fun activities for children from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in our fun children’s room. Bring your children to the library to get their first library card and they will receive a special book bag and other library related items. This event will also take place on February 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and February 25th from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. This is a free event open to the public.

