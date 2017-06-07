Thursday, July 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5897
Kids and Teens 7 to 18:
Do you like to take things apart and see how they work?
Do you want to find out about the hardware that runs your favorite game or robotic toy?
Would you like create and design games or devices when you finish school?
Join us for 4 Take Apart sessions on July 13, 20, 27, and August 3! We’ll take the guts out of some electronic devices and see what makes them go. In the last session, we’ll use the parts to make an art installation for the Teen Room.
Attend all 4 sessions and win your own circuit tester or precision screwdriver set!
The program is free and open to anyone aged 7 to 18. But, space is limited so registration is required.
Sign up using this link https://form.jotform.us/watervillepubliclibrary/take-apart-days or by calling the Library at 680-2604.
This program is supported by a grant from the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, named in honor of the groundbreaking children’s book author, who believed that public education is one of the greatest legacies of our country, one that benefits children from every walk of life.
For Keats, it was at public school that he received encouragement to pursue his vocation as an artist. And the public library was a haven that introduced him to the wonders of art history.
To offer a similar experience to new generations, the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation created Mini-Grants: awards of up to $500 given to public schools and public libraries for projects that foster creative expression, working together and interaction with a diverse community.
