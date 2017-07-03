Take a walk on the wild side during Old Home Week

Thursday, July 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Fields Pond Audubon Center, 216 Fields Pond Road, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-989-2591; maineaudubon.org
Celebrate nature during Orrington’s Old Home Week. Get up close with nature with a Native Plant Walk at the Fields Pond Audubon Center on Thursday, July 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the habitats at Fields Pond and learn to recognize some of the wildflowers, ferns, shrubs and trees native to Maine. Learn about which species are adaptable to gardens and developed landscapes, the threats to their survival, and inspire you with their unusual reproductive strategies, and edible and medicinal properties. Presented in partnership with the Wild Seed Project, the cost is $7 for Maine Audubon and Wild Seed Project members; $10 for non-members. For information and to register, call 989-2591 or e-mail fieldspond@maineaudubon.org.
