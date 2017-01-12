Take a Trip to Australia & New Zealand with Bob Thayer

Photo by Bob Thayer
swhplibrary | BDN
Photo by Bob Thayer
By swhplibrary,
Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 3:13 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Please join photographer Bob Thayer at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Tuesday evening, January 24, 5:30 for a visual trip to half way across the world. In 2005 Bob and his wife Linda spent a month traveling in New Zealand. The country’s dramatic landscape so captivated them that they returned in 2012 along with a visit to Australia. The two countries are so close in some regards and so different in others, the contrast makes for an interesting comparison. This program is a visual journey of two dramatic countries down under.

Photographer and naturalist Bob Thayer has photographed Mount Desert Island for many years. A native of Maine, but for thirty years a teacher in Massachusetts schools, Bob has spent his summers as a naturalist at Acadia National Park. He has photographed and authored three books on the park: The Park Loop Road, Beyond the Park Loop Road and Acadia’s Carriage Roads. Bob’s primary photographic focus has been in New England, but occasional trips to other countries with his wife Linda have provided inspiration for creating multimedia programs. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

