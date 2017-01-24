Community

Taize service at Brewer church

Posted Jan. 24, 2017

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 21 Holyoke St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — Taize service of meditation, scripture and songs, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 21 Holyoke St., corner of North Main and Holyoke streets.

Taizé Worship is a Non-denominational Service in which meditative prayer, scripture, and Songs of Taizé are used in a relaxed atmosphere where the worshiper will easily become comfortable with the music, scripture, prayers, quiet reflection, and community. Taizé songs are short chants that are repeated several times so one can feel the inner movement of the music and allow themselves to settle into a contemplative worship experience. There is time for silence with meditation and prayer. The service is patterned after worship in the ecumenical Community of Taizé, France.

St. Patrick’s hosts a Taizé service bi-monthly.

