Taco party for release of ‘Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel’ at The Briar Patch

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: The Briar Patch, 27 Central St., Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Celebrate the release of “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel,” by Adam Rubin and illustrated by Daniel Salmieri, at a taco party, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The Briar Patch, 27 Central St. There will be a reading of both “Dragons Love Tacos” and “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel,” as well as a complimentary taco bar. Ten families will win a copy of the new book, courtesy of Pepino’s. Free.
