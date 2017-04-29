Tabletop Gaming

Friday, May 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 26, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440
Join us Friday afternoons for board games of all kinds. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your favorite game, or come learn one of ours! Snacks are allowed. We will play anything from Scrabble to checkers to Settlers of Catan to Pandemic!
