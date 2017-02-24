Homestead

Tabletop Gaming

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 1:09 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, March 31, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/tabletop-gaming-for-ages-10-100/2017-03-03/

Join us Friday afternoons for board games of all kinds. Bring your favorite & share with the group! The library will provide some snacks.

