Friday, March 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/tabletop-gaming-for-ages-10-100/2017-03-03/

Join us Friday afternoons for board games of all kinds. Bring your favorite & share with the group! The library will provide some snacks.

