Tabletop Gaming

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 4:49 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/tabletop-gaming-for-ages-10-100/2017-02-03/

Join us at the Camden Public Library for board games of all kinds. Bring your favorite & share with the group! There will be snacks to share. Every Friday afternoon.

