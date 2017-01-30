Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/tabletop-gaming-for-ages-10-100/2017-02-03/

Join us at the Camden Public Library for board games of all kinds. Bring your favorite & share with the group! There will be snacks to share. Every Friday afternoon.

