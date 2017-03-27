Systems Engineering Named One of 2017 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

Systems Engineering, a Maine-based managed IT services provider, today announced it has been named to The Channel Company’s CRN® 2017 Tech Elite 250. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size. Systems Engineering has been named to this list since 2014. The Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.crn.com/techelite250.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

“We are honored to have once again been recognized as one of the CRN Tech Elite 250,” said Craig Tribuno, Systems Engineering’s President. “We are dedicated to enhancing our expertise and continually invest in IT and business training programs. Our clients are confident that Systems Engineering has deep and proven understanding of the technology we provide and how it fits into their business and individual IT strategies.”

Founded in 1988 in Portland, Maine, Systems Engineering (SE) is a leading IT strategy integrator and managed IT services provider, serving clients throughout New England and beyond. The company’s mission remains the same today as it was in 1988 – to deliver engineering excellence and superior customer service. In 2008, Systems Engineering embarked on a pioneering and remarkably different path from most Maine companies and decided to establish itself as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company.

The company’s comprehensive services and solutions range from network design implementation, installation and monitoring, to managed services, consulting, information security, governance and compliance, cloud services and outsourced IT solutions. The staff includes network engineers, managed security professionals, project managers and account managers, all with a deep understanding of today’s complex technology environment and the challenges it creates for businesses.

About Systems Engineering, Inc.

Systems Engineering is a leading IT strategy and managed services provider serving over 500 legal, healthcare, financial services, and government clients nationwide. Established in 1988, Systems Engineering is an employee owned company committed to delivering engineering excellence and superior customer service. Our team of 100+ network engineers, security professionals, data management experts, field service technicians and account managers are available 24×7, 365 days per year to meet the needs of our clients. From network design, installation and training to a full complement of managed security, data management, business consultation and help desk support services, Systems Engineering helps clients Get Ahead of IT. For more information, please visit syseng.com or call 888.624.6737.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →