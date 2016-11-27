Community

Swing the holidays with Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra

Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra
Scott Kessel | BDN
Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra
By Scott Kessel
Posted Nov. 27, 2016, at 11:43 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Broad Bay Church, 941 Main St., Waldoboro, Maine

For more information: 2075943017

To benefit the refurbishment of the Waldo Theatre, Mondaynite Jazz Orchestra (MoJO) will perform a holiday concert Saturday December 10 at 6 p.m. at the Broad Bay Church in Waldoboro (941 Main Street). The 18 piece big band will play an extraordinary mix of modern and traditional jazz and holiday favorites. Listen, dance and sing along! All ages welcome, donations requested.

