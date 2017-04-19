Swing Dance w/ Live Music from the Hadacol Bouncers

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 2078995254; portlandswingproject.com
Join Portland Swing Project as they kick off their Spring Workshop Weekend with a Swing Dance featuring live music from the Hadacol Bouncers! Beginners absolutely welcomed and no partner needed. We’ll teach a beginning lesson 7-7:30 before live music and dancing 7:30-9:30. $10
The Spring Workshop Weekend May 12-14th features 8 hours of workshops taught by San Francisco-based Lindy Hoppers Carl Nelson and Nicole Zuckerman. Workshop topics, levels, descriptions and pricing at http://www.portlandswingproject.com/may-2017-workshop-weekend.html
You can also join us for our weekly dance Thursday Night Stomp or weekly swing lessons. Details at www.portlandswingproject.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →