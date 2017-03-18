Sweetest in the Gale presents “Baroque Beauties”

Sunday, April 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 27 Pleasant St., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-577-3931; oratoriochorale.org
The Oratorio Chorale presents the rich and diverse music of 17th- and 18th-century composers with “Baroque Beauties” April 8–9 in Falmouth and Brunswick. Concerts take place Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth, and Sunday, April 9, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick.
Sweetest in the Gale, the Chorale’s women’s chamber chorus, shares the contrast and brilliance of works by Tomàs Victoria, Giovanni Pergolesi, Claudio Monteverdi, and Baroque women composers Barbara Strozzi and Caterina Assandra.
The chorus will be joined by soloists Mary Sullivan, the Oratorio Chorale’s artist-in-residence, and Jenna Guiggey of St. Mary Schola.
The chorus and soloists will be accompanied by a string quartet (two violins, a viola and cello) and organ continuo from the Maine Chamber Ensemble.
TICKETS
Adults $20 advance, $25 at the door. Students $10 advance, $12.50 at the door. Children under 12 free if accompanied by a ticketed adult, but tickets are required for seating.
To purchase advance tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com/profile/1143574 or call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006.
