SVH Back to School Fair on Aug. 9 in Pittsfield

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Sebasticook Valley Health, 167 Leighton Street, Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: 487-3890 extension 2731; sebasticookvalleyhealth.org/
The school year is right around the corner and Sebasticook Valley Health wants to help you get ready. On Wednesday, August 9, SVH is hosting a Back to School Fair from 3 to 7 pm at 167 Leighton Street in Pittsfield, next to the hospital. Designed for both you and your K-12 children, there is something for everyone at the Back to School Fair like safety checks, educational presentations, games, and other fun activities.
An assortment of presentations and clinics will review all the safety issues you need to know about, before the school year kicks off. Backpack safety will go over posture and weight of the bag to prevent issues related to overloading as well as help you with choosing the right backpack for your child’s body. Other safety presentations include bicycle safety and tips for the whole family on internet safety. For the younger students, a school bus will be on hand for kids to hop on board and hear about riding the bus safely. Parents will also have an opportunity to have their children’s car seat inspected.
School days are not complete with addressing lunch and recess. Special workshops will offer guidance on healthy snacks and making healthy lunches. Providers from SVH Family Care will be available to offer pre-sports physicals for middle and high school students. The flat-fee for the physical is $25, cash or check, and you will need to call 487-5154 to pre-register for an appointment at the fair.
All this, plus giveaways, and more is planned for the fair. For a full list of all activities at the fair, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SebasticookValleyHealth/ or call us for further information at 487-3890 extension 2731. The TTY number is 487-4590.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →