Sustainable Forestry Walk

By Kelli Shedd
Posted June 29, 2017, at 9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Sylvan Woods Preserve , Route 35 in Harrison across from Worster’s Marine Center , Harrison, Maine

For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org

Join Loon Echo staff and Consulting Forester, Jeremy Stultz, as we tour Sylvan Woods Preserve which was gifted to Loon Echo in 2004 for low-impact recreation, education and sustainable forestry. This informative walk brings participants into the heart of a carefully managed white pine stand, last harvested in 2005. The result of that harvest and goals for subsequent harvests will be discussed. Participants should bring appropriate gear for walking off trail, water and snacks. Meet at the parking area on Route 35 in Harrison across from Worster’s Marine Center at 8:45 AM. Approximately 3 hours. Moderate

