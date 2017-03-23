Susan Riva, FNP-C, Joins PCHC’s Community Care & Geriatrics

Susan Riva, FNP-C, has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Community Care & Geriatrics, whose multi provider team serves patients in area nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, or for in-home visits. Ms. Riva’s practice centers on all aspects of high-quality geriatric care.

Ms. Riva received both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Maine, Orono. Prior to joining Penobscot Community Health Care, Ms. Riva served as Nurse Practitioner at Northeast Pain Management where she specialized in interventional pain management. Ms. Riva is a member of the Maine Nurse Practitioners Association, certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and has more than 27 years combined experience in nursing.

Melinda McInnis, FNP-C, Co-Medical Director of Community Care & Geriatrics, states, “We are so pleased to have Susan join our team. Her experience with pain control issues will be very beneficial for our patient population.”

For more information on PCHC’s Community Care & Geriatrics, please call 992-2601, extension 1598 or visit http://pchc.com/services/community-care-geriatrics/.

