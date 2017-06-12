SURRY: The Surivors of Schoolhouse Bridge

Monday, June 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Old Town Hall, 1217 Surry Road, Route 172, Bangor, Maine
For more information: (207) 667-4877; none
Surry Historical Society presents “Surry: The Survivors of Schoolhouse Bridge,” a public talk on Monday, June 19 at 7 pm at Old Town Hall, 1217 Surry Road, Route 172.
Hear first-person accounts of the dramatic rescues at Schoolhouse Bridge in the early 1960s, when townspeople braved torrents of water and ice to save the lives of 3 young people and their parents. Presentation by John Curtis with printed handouts and DVD.
Free admission and refreshments. For information, call 667-4877.
