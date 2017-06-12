Community

SURRY: The Surivors of Schoolhouse Bridge

Surry Historical Society
By John Curtis
Posted June 12, 2017, at 10:40 a.m.

Monday, June 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Old Town Hall, 1217 Surry Road, Route 172, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 667-4877; none

Surry Historical Society presents “Surry: The Survivors of Schoolhouse Bridge,” a public talk on Monday, June 19 at 7 pm at Old Town Hall, 1217 Surry Road, Route 172.

Hear first-person accounts of the dramatic rescues at Schoolhouse Bridge in the early 1960s, when townspeople braved torrents of water and ice to save the lives of 3 young people and their parents. Presentation by John Curtis with printed handouts and DVD.

Free admission and refreshments. For information, call 667-4877.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Wells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycleWells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycle
  2. Midcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquacultureMidcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquaculture
  3. Anti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United StatesAnti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United States
  4. LePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the benchLePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the bench
  5. Activists rally at Bangor waterfront to protect the Penobscot RiverActivists rally at Bangor waterfront to protect the Penobscot River