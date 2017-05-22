Surry Arts at the Barn showcases Downeast Jazz Collective

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308
SURRY, Maine — Surry Arts at the Barn will showcase Downeast Jazz Collective at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Trumpeter Bruce Cassaday heads the group and uses different combinations of his core team at each performance. The team includes local jazz musicians Hugh Bowden, jazz guitar; Steve Rapaport, bass; Bruce Cormier, tenor sax; and Bryan Dyer Stewart, keyboard.
Cassaday believes “jazz was originated by the people for the people” and seeks to attract more listeners and players to the genre. He and his group perform weekly at the Nautica Bar in Birch Harbor.
SABT tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door or online at the newly-designed website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100-year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. It showcases culturally diverse entertainment. Refreshments are available. For more information call 667-1308 or visit the website.
