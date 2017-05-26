Community

Surry Arts at the Barn Showcase Downeast Jazz Collective

By lynne santerre
Posted May 26, 2017, at 2:26 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Surry Arts at the Barn will showcase Downeast Jazz Collective at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Trumpeter Bruce Cassaday heads the group and uses different combinations of his core team at each performance. The team includes local jazz musicians Hugh Bowden, jazz guitar; Steve Rapaport, bass; Bruce Cormier, tenor sax and Bryan Dyer Stewart, keyboard.

Cassaday believes “jazz originated by the people for the people” and seeks to attract more listeners and players to the genre.

SATB tickets are &15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the newly designed website.

