Surry Arts at the Barn Kicks Off Season With Open House, Free Concert

By lynne santerre
Posted May 22, 2017, at 10:39 a.m.

Sunday, June 4, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Surry Arts at the Barn will kick off its 2017 season with an open house at 6 p.m. and a free concert at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature violinist Anatole Wieck and pianist Christina Spurling. They will perform “Spring Sonata” by Beethoven as well as a Debussy Sonata and shorter pieces by Piazzola, Gardel, Gershwin and others. Wieck is a graduate of Juilliard School of Music in New York City and has taught and performed on the violin and viola internationally. Spurling is a recent graduate of Longy School of Music in Boston where she earned a Masters degree.

