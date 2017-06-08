Surry Arts at the Barn Features The New Scott Cleveland Trio

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
The New Scott Cleveland Trio will play at 7 pm Saturday, June 24. The jazz group, which features Cleveland, on piano and providing vocal; Phil Kell, on electric bass and Bobby Duron, on drums, plays Cleveland’s original songs as well as reinterprets the music of Van Morrison, Allen Touissaint, Elvis Costello and Boz Scaggs.
Tickets are $15 and can purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website, surryartsatthebarn.com.
For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
