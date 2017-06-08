Community

Surry Arts at the Barn Features The New Scott Cleveland Trio

By lynne santerre
Posted June 08, 2017, at 12:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

The New Scott Cleveland Trio will play at 7 pm Saturday, June 24. The jazz group, which features Cleveland, on piano and providing vocal; Phil Kell, on electric bass and Bobby Duron, on drums, plays Cleveland’s original songs as well as reinterprets the music of Van Morrison, Allen Touissaint, Elvis Costello and Boz Scaggs.

Tickets are $15 and can purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website, surryartsatthebarn.com.

For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

