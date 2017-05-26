Surry Arts at the Barn Features Classical Guitarist Kevin Morse

Sunday, June 11, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Road, Surry, Maine
For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Surry Arts at the Barn will feature classical guitarist Kevin Morse at 4 p. m. Morse was named “Ultimate Guitarist” in a 1992 international competition sponsored by “Guitar Player Magazine”. Since then he has performed throughout the U. S. and Europe as well as appeared on stations WGBH in Boston and MPBN in Maine. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door.
SATB is a performing arts center, located in a 100 year old barn, at 8 Cross Road in Surry. It showcases culturally diverse entertainment. Refreshments are available. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit our newly designed website.
