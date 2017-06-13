Community

Surry Arts at the Barn Features Bop to Jazz with Fuchsia and Friend

By lynne santerre
Posted June 13, 2017, at 11:03 a.m.

Friday, June 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 207-667-1308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Jazz trio Fuchsia along with guitarist Breaux Higgins will perform at Surry Arts at the barn at 7:30 pm. Friday, June 30. The trio features George Stevens Academy graduates Joseph Boulet, on drums; Oliver Scot, on piano/keys and Matthew Stephens, on bass. “We like to feature our talented friends at some of our performances,” Boulet said. The group plays everything from bop to jazz.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

