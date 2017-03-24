Supporters Mark 7th Anniversary of Obamacare

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 23, 2017

AUGUSTA – Supporters of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) gathered at the Maine State House today to mark the seventh anniversary of the act becoming law and to call on Maine’s Congressional leaders to oppose a harmful repeal bill currently being debated in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Analysis of the original draft of the bill by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) shows that 24 million Americans would lose coverage if this bill were to pass. Changes to subsidies and tax credits under this bill would result in increased costs for Mainers across all ends of the entire state. The plan would cut $880 billion from the Medicaid program over the next 10 years, which would be devastating to seniors, people with disabilities and children who are serviced by the program.

“If the repeal bill passes into law, a 60-year-old resident of Washington County making $40,000 per year would see premiums rise while their taxes go up,” said Rep. Anne Perry of Calais, referring to a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation.[i] “This bill will leave Maine seniors and rural Mainers behind, which is why I am calling on my Congressman, Bruce Poliquin, to vote no, and for our entire delegation to oppose any legislation that will result in fewer Mainers covered, higher costs, and weakened patient protections.”

“The Affordable Care Act has improved health care in Maine and we should be working to strengthen it, not weaken it,” said Perry.

Dr. Connie Adler of Farmington, a family physician who also serves on the board of Maine Family Planning, said that repeal would mean a major step backward for women’s health.

“The proposals will not pay for effective contraception, so we will have an increase in unintended pregnancies,” said Adler. “Additionally, the bill defunds Planned Parenthood, which, in practice, defunds primary health care for women because many women in Maine go to Planned Parenthood and Maine Family Planning for their healthcare.”

Dr. Adler echoed Perry’s call for Poliquin to vote against the measure in Congress, which is titled the American Health Care Act.

Julie Schirmer, a clinical social worker from Portland, said repeal would drastically limit access to behavioral health care and substance abuse treatment:

“The proposed changes in this bill, particularly changes to Medicaid, will make it more difficult for people to receive adequate behavioral health care, or to seek treatment for substance abuse.

“Those who are unable to work or make livable wages because of cognitive deficits, mental health disorders and substance abuse disorders will be hurt the most.”

Ed and Jill Saxby from Cape Elizabeth, both of whom are military veterans, credited the Affordable Care Act with providing lifesaving treatment.

“I have Stage 4 cancer, and Jill and I receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace,” said Ed Saxby. “I can afford the treatment I need, as a retiree living on a fixed income, because of the tax subsidies provided under Obamacare. If the bill being debated in Congress passes, these subsidies will be stripped away, and I, along with many other Americans fighting cancer, will no longer be able to afford treatment.”

Nearly 80,000 Mainers receive health coverage under Obamacare. A recent analysis in the Maine Sunday Telegram of Congressional Budget Office and Kaiser Family Foundation data estimated that over 25,000 Mainers between the ages of 55 and 64 would pay up to seven times more for care if the American Health Care Act passes.[ii]

This event was sponsored by Organizing for Action (OFA) in coordination with Consumers for Affordable Health Care, Maine Equal Justice Partners, Maine Providers Standing Up for Health Care, Planned Parenthood, Maine People’s Alliance, and the Alliance for Health Care Security.

About Organizing For Action

OFA is a non-partisan, issue advocacy organization committed to growing the grassroots movement by training, organizing and empowering a new generation of progressive leaders who seek to make real and lasting change in their communities.

