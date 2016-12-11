Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine For more information: 2075467301; moorelibrary.org

For our Christmas celebration this year at the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center in Steuben, we’re bringing you Supper With Santa. Bring your kids and join Santa on Friday, December 16th from 5-6:30 pm for a supper that includes spaghetti and garlic bread, mac and cheese and hotdogs, cake, and hot cocoa. We will also have free books and a gift for the kids. There is no charge for this event but donations are always welcomed.

