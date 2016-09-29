Supper, auctions will benefit man hurt in motorcycle accident

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

HERMON — A spaghetti supper will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the cafeteria at Hermon High School. The cost is by donation. The event also will include a silent auction at 4 p.m., a live auction at 7 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle. Those who wish to donate items for the auction, or for information, may call Joyce Scripture at 852-3662, Blair Scripture at 852-3202, Kate Wiggin at 745-6283, Kristy Ross at 735-5207, and Brenda Nason at 949-4701.

The event will benefit Brad Spratt who was injured in a motorcycle accident on July 13. He spent eight weeks in the hospital and is now at Brewer Rehab where he is receiving treatment for a head injury.

