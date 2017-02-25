Supper and Show for St. Patrick’s Day

Saturday, March 18, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange Hall, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 2079733976; bangorgrange.org

Come on over to the historic Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio St, to enjoy our famous, all you can eat, boiled dinner, with those home made rolls and delicious pies! Then,go upstairs to the auditorium to tap your feet, clap your hands, sing along, and maybe dance to the Irish, folk, bluegrass, and gospel music of Long Journey! Supper only at 5 PM for $8. Supper and show at 6 PM for $15. Show only at 7 PM for $8.

