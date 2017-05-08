Thursday, May 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Supernatural Being—A theater performance by Ezra Halkett
Wednesday, May 17, 7pm:
The Barn Arts Collective (130 Tremont Road, Bass Harbor)
Thursday, May 18, 7pm:
Bar Harbor YMCA (21 Park Street, Bar Harbor)
Supernatural Being, an autobiographical work by playwright and performer, Ezra Halkett, will premiere at the Barn Arts Collective (130 Tremont Road, Bass Harbor—across from the Tremont Consolidated School) and at the Bar Harbor YMCA (21 Park Street, Bar Harbor) at 7pm Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, respectively.
Supernatural Being delves into personal issues of faith and hope. As Halkett responds to a series of songs from a variety of genres, we discover how the music has impacted his thoughts and actions, ultimately revealing his connection with God and the myriad of things to be thankful. Halkett has been developing the show over the course of the last year with Andrew Simon,
co-founder of the Barn Arts Collective.
Supernatural Being features live music from the Barn Family Band.
Admission is by donation.
Ezra Halkett is not new to the stage but has only recently taken to writing his own plays. The premiere of Supernatural Being marks his fourth work. Previous works include: Mystical and Miraculous—performed as his high school senior project—focused upon his car accident; She’s So Beautiful, detailed his obsession with Emma Watson and the revelations of coming to terms with one’s self; and 2016’s On We Go, which merged an array of scenes and songs about life.
Ezra is 29 and lives in Bar Harbor with his cat, Buddy. He hopes you enjoy the show!
For more information contact the Barn Arts Collective:
barnartscollective@gmail.com or 207-412-9435
