Superhero Science Family Night Jan. 26 at Challenger Center

Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 12:16 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Challenger Learning Center of Maine, 30 Venture Way, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A Superhero Science Family Night will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Challenger Learning Center of Maine, 30 Venture Way. Superhero costumes welcome. Learn about the science powers of popular superheroes. Visit activity stations to explore basic physics and test engineering skills and learn about magnetism, elasticity, flight and more. Cost $4, $12 maximum for family with advance registration; $5, and $15 per family at the door. First come-first served. Register online at astronaut.org or call 990-2900.

