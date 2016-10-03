Super Moonrise Hike

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, 306 Hatchery Road, Orland, Maine For more information: 2079747097; greatpondtrust.org

Watch the rising of October’s Super Moon from the summit of Great Pond Mountain, Sunday, October 16, 5:30-7:30 pm. This roughly 2.5-mile moderately difficult walk will commence near sunset and return after dark—so bring a flashlight and dress warmly! Meet at Craig Brook Fish Hatchery on Hatchery Road to carpool to the trailhead. Check Facebook or website in case of bad/cloudy weather; no rain date. For more information, 469-6929 or info@greatpondtrust.org. Sponsored by Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust.

